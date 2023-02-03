UrduPoint.com

Law Department Proposes Upgradation Of Various Posts In Education Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the recommendations have been sent to Balochistan Education Department for the upgradation of various posts in the education department

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the recommendations have been sent to Balochistan Education Department for the upgradation of various posts in the education department.

In a statement issued here, she said Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Balochistan has issued minutes for the upgradation of junior cadre teachers, headmasters, and headmistresses.

As per minutes passed by the Law Department, it has been recommended that the post of headmaster and headmistress may be upgraded from grade 17 to grade 18 while JET, PET, and JAT from grade 14 to grade 15.

She noted that the upgradation process will be on the condition of the degree of the respective post.

Dr Rubaba noted that the Balochistan government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of teachers.

She urged the teachers to equip the children in the remote areas of Balochistan with good education and perform their duties with honesty and integrity so that backwardness can be eliminated from the province.

The provincial government has approved Hard Area Allowance for the teachers to perform their duties efficiently during harsh conditions.

Despite the limited resources, the provision of facilities to the teachers is being ensured so that the illiteracy rate of Balochistan may be increased gradually, she added.

