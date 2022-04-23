UrduPoint.com

Law Dept Stops AGP From Appearing In Petitions Having No Issues About Provincial Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has stopped Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Owais from appearing in writ petitions having no administrative issues about the provincial government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has stopped Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Owais from appearing in writ petitions having no administrative issues about the provincial government.

In a letter written to the AGP by additional secretary (Admin), the department stated that the petition about oath-taking of newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz did not involve any administrative issue relating to the provincial government.

The letter stated that the AGP was duty bound to give advice to the provincial government on legal issues and perform duties of legal nature as assigned to him by the provincial government.

"Since no provincial government exists at present, the representation of the AGP is not required in such matters" , it added.

The letter further stated that such representation might hamper the administrative and bureaucratic governance of the province.

The AGP is requested to abstain from appearing on behalf of the provincial government in writ petitions having no administrative issues about the provincial government, it concludes.



