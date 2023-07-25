Law dept vets 'Balochistan Women Protection Bill':Rubab Buledi

Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said the "Balochistan Women Protection Bill" has been vetted by the law department and soon it would be tabled in the legislative assembly after Cabinet's approval

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday said the "Balochistan Women Protection Bill" has been vetted by the law department and soon it would be tabled in the legislative assembly after Cabinet's approval.

Amendments have also been proposed in the laws of domestic violence for the effective protection of women's rights.

She was talking to a delegation of different organizations working on women's rights in Balochistan.

The delegation included the Chairperson of the Commission on Status of Women Balochistan, Fauzia Shaheen, the resident director Aurat Foundation Alauddin Khilji, the Chairperson Ending Violence against Women and Girls Alliance Sana Durrani and others.

Parliamentary Secretary noted that work is in progress to formulate effective legislation for the protection of women and child rights in Balochistan.

No summary of any department, including laws related to the protection of fundamental rights, is currently pending in the law department.

She said that the formation of anti-harassment committees to provide a safe environment for women at workplaces in all departments and public sector universities is very necessary.

Alauddin Khalji, resident director of Awart Foundation, on the occasion, said that a campaign has been started for the participation of women in general seats in the upcoming general elections.

A grand convention will be held in Quetta for women representatives elected in the recent local elections, in which women local representatives from all over Balochistan will be invited.

Zarghuna advocate called for proper selection on the basis of merit and experience for the responsibilities of relevant forums for effective protection of women's rights.

Parliamentary Secretary Law emphasized the need for continuity of coordinated initiatives while appreciating the performance of active non-governmental organizations including the Commission on Status of Women, Aurat Foundation and EVAWG Alliance.