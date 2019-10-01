Law enforcement agencies are looking helpless before land, water mafia: SC

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has remarked law enforcement agencies are looking helpless before land water mafia.He further observed the mafia has killed them who work for the welfare of people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has remarked law enforcement agencies are looking helpless before land water mafia.He further observed the mafia has killed them who work for the welfare of people.He gave these remarks while presiding over a 3-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the course of hearing of social worker Parveen Rehman murder case here Tuesday.A 3-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Tuesday.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked " six years have already been elapsed.

Law enforcing agencies are doing what. Is this mafia out of control of law enforcement agencies.

JIT is giving what message by showing its helplessness.JIT head Babar Bakht Qureshi told the court so far no considerable achievement has been made.

Geo fencing is also impossible due to passage of much time.He prayed the court to give time of two and a half month so that they could reach some conclusion.The court gave more two months time to JIT for further investigation and ordered it to file the first interim report before it within three weeks.The court also ordered that head of JIT should not be removed till the completion of investigation.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.