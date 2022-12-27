UrduPoint.com

Published December 27, 2022

Law-enforcement agencies capable of dealing with terrorism: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday assured the nation that armed forces and law enforcement agencies were capable of dealing with the menace of terrorism.

Talking to a private media channel, the Minister said "Let me make it absolutely clear to the nation that the extremists would never be allowed to dominate the law of the state".

Answering a query, he said that on the issue of terrorism, the Federal government was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to all provincial governments, including KP.

In my opinion, he said, an all-party conference should be called on the subject of terrorism.

