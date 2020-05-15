Law enforcement agencies inspect bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (retd) Abdur Rehman, a joint team comprised by Additional Assistant Commissioners Tahir Ali, Murad Ahmed Hoti and Muhammad Ibrahim along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashir Dad, SHO Fayaz Khan besides Army officers on Friday inspected bazaars of Kohat district.

According to a press release issued from DC Kohat office, the joint team inspected Murghi Mundi, Mian Khel bazaar and main bazaar of Kohat city.

The team issued directions to shopkeepers regarding observance of standard operating procedures in terms of social distancing, wearing of masks and closure of shop at 4 p.m to prevent further spread of coronvirus.