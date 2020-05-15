UrduPoint.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Inspect Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (retd) Abdur Rehman, a joint team comprised by Additional Assistant Commissioners Tahir Ali, Murad Ahmed Hoti and Muhammad Ibrahim along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashir Dad, SHO Fayaz Khan besides Army officers on Friday inspected bazaars of Kohat district

According to a press release issued from DC Kohat office, the joint team inspected Murghi Mundi, Mian Khel bazaar and main bazaar of Kohat city.

The team issued directions to shopkeepers regarding observance of standard operating procedures in terms of social distancing, wearing of masks and closure of shop at 4 p.m to prevent further spread of coronvirus.

