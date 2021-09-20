UrduPoint.com

Law Enforcement Agencies Not Find Any Threat To New Zealand Cricket Team: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:35 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that law enforcement agencies of the state had not find any valid proof of threat and red alert to New Zealand cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that law enforcement agencies of the state had not find any valid proof of threat and red alert to New Zealand cricket team.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that best security was being provided to the cricket team and the whole world had acknowledged the best performance of Pakistani security agencies.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kamyab Nojwan Programme Usman Dar said that The opposition was creating hurdles for the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in election process without any objectionable point.

He said that the incumbent regime was committed to hold the free, fair and transparent general elections across the country and remove the trend of rigging allegation on each others.

The New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing a security threat, which the host board asserted did not exist.

The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White then issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

