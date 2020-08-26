Law enforcers, civic agencies devise joint action plan of Ashura

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Rangers and police along with officials of concerned departments devised a concerted action plan in connection with security and other necessary arrangements on the occasion of Youn-e-Ashura and programs which would be held during Muharram across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Rangers and police along with officials of concerned departments devised a concerted action plan in connection with security and other necessary arrangements on the occasion of Youn-e-Ashura and programs which would be held during Muharram across Sindh.

Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari reviewed the Muharram ul Haram arrangements in two separate meeting at the Rangers Headquarters here on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Additional Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, DIGP Special Branch, Joint DG IB, DIGs (East, South, West, CTD, CIA and Traffic), Police, Rangers and senior officers of concerned department attended a meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security measures regarding Ashura programs across Sindh.

DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari chaired second meeting of the eminent scholars and representatives of different schools of thought.

The DG Rangers reiterated the commitment that foolproof security arrangements have been made by the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram.

Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari called upon the participants of the meetings to play their role to maintain inter-faith harmony and also ensure full implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus.

The scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the law enforcement agencies during Muharram and assured their full cooperation.

The public is also urged to report suspicious elements, activities and untoward incidents immediately to the Rangers personnel, Rangers Helpline 1101, Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp No. 03479001111, through call or SMS.