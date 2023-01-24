UrduPoint.com

Law Enforcers Devise Joint Strategy To Enhance Security Of Twin Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The law enforcers have decided to enhance the security measures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and to ensure effective checking at entry and exit points.

According to details, the first high-level security coordination meeting was held at Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday which was attended by the heads of all law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In the meeting, a joint strategy was prepared regarding the security of the twin cities and all the participants of the meeting agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation.

It was decided in the meeting to activate all the checkpoints in the twin cities and increase checking and security within both cities and also at the entry as well as exit points.

It was agreed to take elaborate measures against terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

The meeting decided that Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police will jointly cordon off the various areas for checking purposes while data of criminals and wanted persons will be compiled and to be provided at the police check posts.

The old housing societies will be instructed to improve their security arrangements while the newly formed societies will also be asked to take a security plan regarding the security arrangements before issuing NOCs.

Heads of religious seminaries and educational institutions will be contacted so that the tendencies of extremism among young students can be rejected. It was decided in the meeting that all institutions will ensure a mutual exchange of information and hold such coordination meetings every month.

