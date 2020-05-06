UrduPoint.com
Law Enforcers Strictly Implement Govt Directives On Social Distancing: Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:23 PM

Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad Wednesday emphasized that the Institutional administration and law enforcement agencies should play their active role for implementing the government directives on social distancing in a stricter manner to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad Wednesday emphasized that the Institutional administration and law enforcement agencies should play their active role for implementing the government directives on social distancing in a stricter manner to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with ptv news channel, he urged nation to adopt precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus and follow the lockdown religiously.

"By facing this troublesome period of staying at home, we can save many lives including ourself and family members, he stressed.

He said now the biggest challenge in this difficult situation is to create a balance in a way that the people can be saved from COVID-19 and the economic activities can be revived by easing lockdown restrictions.

He also quoted other countries experiences for relaxation in lockdown, adding that governments reviewing their policies and returning back to their economic activities with following strict SOPs.

Ahmad said lockdown was imposed by every country, but even the developed countries such as the UK and Italy started easing restrictions, because they were finding it difficult to feed people in their homes without jobs.

He stressed upon the public to save themselves and others from coronavirus by acting upon the advice 'stay at home to be safe'.

Regarding awareness against coronavirus, he said Pakistan had launched extensive social electronic media campaigns to sensitize public on protective measures against coronavirus.He said Federal government under leadership of Imran Khan was making all out efforts to fight coronavirus.

He said the entire nation needed to unite and play their role in dealing with coronavirus in the country.

