Law equally applicable to every resident of AJK, irrespective of their personal status: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the era of corruption and nepotism is over now on permanent basis, and the law is equally applicable to every citizen of the state, irrespective of his or her status in society.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering at Sharqi town in Bagh district of AJK on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Haq announced a slew of development schemes for the area, including a degree college for Raira and a higher secondary school for Dharay. He said that work on the Dharay Chatter Bridge would start soon.

The PM said that the foundation stone for the bypass road in Raira has been laid, which will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by hundreds of people at Chatter, Qadirabad, and Bhont Chowk.

The prime minister also addressed people in Chatter, where the people also put forward a Chatter demand before the PM.

Government ministers including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Mian Abdul Waheed, Aamir Altaf, Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Madam Imtiaz Naseem, Nabila Ayub, and others were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the PM said that Sardar Mir Akbar Khan was fighting for the rights of the people of Bagh in a lively manner on the floor of the assembly. He said that every minister in his cabinet was fully empowered to solve the problems of the people in their respective Constituencies.

Later, AJK Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of the prime minister.

