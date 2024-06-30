- Home
- Pakistan
- Law equally applicable to every resident of AJK, irrespective of their personal status: AJK PM
Law Equally Applicable To Every Resident Of AJK, Irrespective Of Their Personal Status: AJK PM
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the era of corruption and nepotism is over now on permanent basis, and the law is equally applicable to every citizen of the state, irrespective of his or her status in society.
He stated this while addressing a public gathering at Sharqi town in Bagh district of AJK on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Haq announced a slew of development schemes for the area, including a degree college for Raira and a higher secondary school for Dharay. He said that work on the Dharay Chatter Bridge would start soon.
The PM said that the foundation stone for the bypass road in Raira has been laid, which will be completed within the stipulated time frame.
Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by hundreds of people at Chatter, Qadirabad, and Bhont Chowk.
The prime minister also addressed people in Chatter, where the people also put forward a Chatter demand before the PM.
Government ministers including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Mian Abdul Waheed, Aamir Altaf, Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Madam Imtiaz Naseem, Nabila Ayub, and others were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the PM said that Sardar Mir Akbar Khan was fighting for the rights of the people of Bagh in a lively manner on the floor of the assembly. He said that every minister in his cabinet was fully empowered to solve the problems of the people in their respective Constituencies.
Later, AJK Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of the prime minister.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Afnan accuses PTI for instability41 minutes ago
-
2 Suspects held in murder case of Functional League leader Khuda Bux Dars1 hour ago
-
Minister lauds Punjab govt's welfare steps1 hour ago
-
Seminar on development of world-class university1 hour ago
-
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan2 hours ago
-
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti2 hours ago
-
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram2 hours ago
-
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints3 hours ago
-
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months3 hours ago
-
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets3 hours ago
-
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of Azad Jammu and Kashm ..3 hours ago