Law Experts Discuss Roadmap For Law And Justice Commission Of Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In conformity with the direction of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, a focused discussion took place Wednesday at the Federal Judicial Academy, to help design a multiyear roadmap for the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).
The discussion brought together esteemed legal experts, policymakers, and key stakeholders to deliberate on practical measures for optimizing LJCP’s role in advancing legal reforms.
The session focused on refining LJCP’s mandate, expanding its outreach, identifying strategic partnerships, and improving its visibility. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on developing a mandate-oriented roadmap, determination of scope vis-à-vis outreach and identification of strategic partners in enhancing LJCP’s visibility and fostering better coordination for harmonizing laws across Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan emphasized that the deliberations would be instrumental in charting a progressive course for LJCP by identifying concrete strategies to enhance its impact.
The Director General of the Federal Judicial academy lauded the participants for their insightful contributions, highlighting LJCP’s crucial role in ensuring that legal frameworks remain dynamic and responsive to societal needs.
