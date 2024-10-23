Open Menu

Law Fraternity Across The Country Welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi As CJP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP

) Various bar councils of the country have welcomed the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan and said that Justice Yahya Afridi is a non-political, non-controversial and neutral personality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Various bar councils of the country have welcomed the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan and said that Justice Yahya Afridi is a non-political, non-controversial and neutral personality.

They said that his appointment as chief justice will strengthen the relationship between the bar and the bench and will help make justice in a free and fair way.

Punjab Bar Council (PBC)’s Vice Chairman Chaudhry Babar Waheed, Chairman Executive Rao Fazal ur Rehman Abid said in a joint statement that they congratulate Justice Yahya Afridi on being named Chief Justice of Pakistan and hope that he will take the relationship between between the Bar and the Bench to improvement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council’s Vice Chairman Sadiq Ali Momand and Executive Chairman Syed Taimur Ali Shah in their statement called the appointment of Justice Yahya Khan Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan as a matter of justice and said he will take steps to uphold the law, enforce the constitution and uphold the requirements of justice and increase the dignity of the judiciary.

Sindh High Court Bar Association’s President Rehan Aziz Malik said in his statement that SHCBA warmly welcomes the nomination of Justice Yahya Afridi for the esteemed post of Chief Justice of Pakistan. We are confident that his appointment will greatly benefit the Judiciary and the entire nation. Mr. Justice Afridi is an exemplary human being and is known for his unparalleled vision and legal acumen. We are confident that under his leadership, the judiciary will uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and liberties of all citizens, he said.

