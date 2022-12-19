UrduPoint.com

Law Guarantees Political Stability In Country: Former CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice (R) Gulzar Ahmed, on Monday said that law guaranteed political stability in the country as it was linked with rule of law.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Rule of Law" at BZU Gilani Law College here he stated that each law could be changed except laws of nature which are absolute.

He maintained 1973 constitution was the biggest force and the fountainhead for all laws of the country adding that parliamentarians are also custodians of the Constitution and the law and adding that Pakistan's development and political system also depend on it. Law is reflected in every sphere of our lives, ex CJP remarked.

He lamented that an important institution like Police were not working according to law and it has miserably failed to safeguard citizens.

Later, a question-answer session was held wherein he stated that politicians should work for the welfare of the masses because they are voted to power for this purpose.

Mr Gulzar recalled that he had taken suo moto on Army Public school case and summoned former PM Imran Khan adding that its report has been published after an inquiry fixing responsibility on those who carried out a bloodbath in 2014.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, Justice (retd), Khalid Alvi, Principal Gilani Law College, Dr Samza and other also spoke.

A large of students, retired and serving judges and faculty members attended the seminar.

