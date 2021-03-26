UrduPoint.com
Law In Naya Pakistan Can't Be Subservient To Maryam: Shibli Faraz

Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said Maryam Nawaz should know that the law in Naya Pakistan could no longer be subservient to her

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said Maryam Nawaz should know that the law in Naya Pakistan could no longer be subservient to her.

It was reprehensible that they launched an assault against the institutions using their party workers as a shield instead answering the questions (about their wrongdoings) asked by them, he said in a statement.

The attackers of Supreme Court showed cowardice by using their workers as a shield whenever they were questioned by the law, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the real face of those, who adopted violent tactics to escape from the grip of law had been exposed again.

The rise and fall of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was linked to the cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau against its leaders and their appearances, remarked Shibli Faraz.

He said the PDM got disintegrated when its leaders got bails, and receipt of notices from the national institutions had reunited them.

Shibli Faraz said Maryam Nawaz was could not see beyond her own interests and those of Sharif family, and regretfully using the people and party workers to save the same.

