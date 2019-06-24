Law is being violated in the name of accountability, NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Pakistan People s Party (PPP) leader and former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday has said that law is being violated in the name of accountability.Speaking in National Assembly, Khar said that budget discussion has turned into the allegation session.

She said development funds should be provided to the elected representatives without any discrimination.The ex-foreign minister has also expressed concerns over economic situation of the country saying the PTI government has failed to fulfill any of its commitment.Meanwhile, a brouhaha was also witnessed in the assembly over switching off the mic of Hina.

Participating in the debate, Amir Haider Khan Hoti said salaries of government employees should be increased by 25 percent instead of 5 or 10 percent.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed PM Imran's policies as �third class', adding that the entire country is facing a storm of inflation.

Traders have started cursing PTI government for destroying economy, she added.The member further said that the nation had been promised relaxation in the mini budget but the incumbent government has failed to fulfill it.