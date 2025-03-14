Open Menu

Law Mandates 3pc Quota For Disabled In Institutions: AC HR

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Rights (HR) Afzal Sukhera has said that according to the law, 3% quota for special persons and physically disabled persons is mandatory in government and private institutions.

In this regard, the officers of the Social Welfare Department should launch a special campaign and ensure the implementation of the quota in various industrial and commercial units and remind them that special persons are part of the society and it is the collective responsibility of the society to take care of their care and needs.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit for the Disabled of Sialkot, here on Friday.

Deputy Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, Sialkot, Chaudhry Sharif Ghuman, Assistant Director Abrar Abdullah Sahi, Adnan Sarwar Rathore, Sidra Sultana, District sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal, District Health Officer Waseem Mirza, District education Officer Muhammad Nawaz, Civil Society Representative Ashfaq Nazar, Engineer Waqas Lodhi, Muhammad Jamil, Zubaida Kausar and representatives of various departments participated in the meeting.

AC HR Afzal Sukhera has directed the local authorities of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Institute to make disabled people skilled on priority basis so that special persons can become skilled and work for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

