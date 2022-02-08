UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Administers Oath To Cabinet Of Law Officers' Welfare Association

Published February 08, 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan Tuesday administers oath to newly elected office bearers of Law Officers' Welfare Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan Tuesday administers oath to newly elected office bearers of Law Officers' Welfare Association.

Speaking on the occasion, law minister said that a proper service structure would be formulated to address the issues of law officers according to existing rules and regulations.

He said that steps would be taken to address the issues of officials relating to promotion and to secure their rights.

He said that suitable candidates from concerned districts would be appointed in district offices. The minister also directed officials to work with dedication and ensure provision of inexpensive justice to people.

