Law Minister, Advocate General Discuss Legal Affairs

March 07, 2025

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth met with Advocate General Punjab, Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz, at the Punjab Law Department here on Friday, to discuss key legal matters

Punjab Law Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi was also present at the meeting. During the discussion, professional and legal affairs were addressed.

Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth emphasized the need for effectively presenting the government's stance in ongoing court cases. He also highlighted that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is actively working for the welfare of the legal community, with special grants being allocated to bar associations across the province.

Advocate General Punjab, Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz, expressed gratitude to the Punjab government for his appointment and pledged to contribute to further strengthening the legal system.

