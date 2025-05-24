Law Minister Announces Completion Of WSS Chorlakki Solar Project
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Solarization and Pipelines work of the Water Supply Scheme Chorlakki has been completed under the supervision of Tehsil Mayor Gumbat, Kohat Sajid Iqbal with the funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Advocate and former Federal Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA.
The long-standing problem of drinking water for the residents of Chorlakki has been resolved.
It may be noted that the Provincial Law Minister is completing the ongoing projects in the key sectors like education, health, communication and works, drinking water and irrigation on priority basis so that the government money is not wasted and the people can also benefit from them.
The elders of the area thanked the Provincial Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Shehryar Afridi MNA, Tehsil Mayor Gambat Sajid Iqbal and the PTI workers of Chorlaki.
They said that the drinking water was the long-standing demand of the people of the area, which has been resolved. They expressed full confidence in the current PTI leadership and expressed the hope that other important issues faced by the people of the area would also be resolved soon.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Doctor shot dead by unknown armed men in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel3 minutes ago
-
Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project3 minutes ago
-
Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office inaugurated at PINS13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's narrative gains global credibility, India's deception unmasked: Daniyal Chaudhry13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews filtration plant rehab, polio drive, Eid sanitation & urban registration23 minutes ago
-
Shops rent assessment committee meeting held23 minutes ago
-
India’s FATF maneuvering exposes its politicization of global institutions33 minutes ago
-
Young man rescued from 120-foot well53 minutes ago
-
Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt1 hour ago
-
Citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi enjoying Saturday's hailstorm, thunderstrom1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of father of GM PTV Lahore centre1 hour ago