Law Minister Announces Completion Of WSS Chorlakki Solar Project

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Solarization and Pipelines work of the Water Supply Scheme Chorlakki has been completed under the supervision of Tehsil Mayor Gumbat, Kohat Sajid Iqbal with the funds of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Advocate and former Federal Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA.

The long-standing problem of drinking water for the residents of Chorlakki has been resolved.

It may be noted that the Provincial Law Minister is completing the ongoing projects in the key sectors like education, health, communication and works, drinking water and irrigation on priority basis so that the government money is not wasted and the people can also benefit from them.

The elders of the area thanked the Provincial Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Shehryar Afridi MNA, Tehsil Mayor Gambat Sajid Iqbal and the PTI workers of Chorlaki.

They said that the drinking water was the long-standing demand of the people of the area, which has been resolved. They expressed full confidence in the current PTI leadership and expressed the hope that other important issues faced by the people of the area would also be resolved soon.

