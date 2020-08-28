UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Appeals Opposition To Support Govt For Approval Of FATF Bill

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt for approval of FATF bill

Law Minister Farogh Naseem says giving vote in favour of FATF by Opposition parties was imperative to protect Pakistan from plunging into black list that could create financial and business trouble for this country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem has appealed opposition parties to support Present government for approval of a Bill of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), being presented in the next session of Parliament.

In an interview with a private channel, he said giving vote in favour of FATF by Opposition parties, was imperative to protect Pakistan from plunging into black list that could create financial and business trouble for this country.

To a question regarding fake medical reports of Ex-Prime Minister, he said the court had granted bail to ailing Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds.

More Stories From Pakistan

