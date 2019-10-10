UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Assures Addressing Lawyers' Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Law Minister assures addressing lawyers' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the headship of its President Saif ur Rehman called on Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Muhammad Khan here on Thursday.

The lawyers' delegation apprised the Minister about problems being faced by lawyers' fraternity.

The Minister on the occasion keenly listened to the issues of lawyers and said lawyers play a role of backbone in dispensation of justice to people.

He further said the concept of a society based justice is impossible without lawyers' role. He stressed upon them to dedicate themselves for their job and assured that their problems would be addressed at the earliest.

He further said that KP government would not let down its lawyers and concentrated efforts would be made for their welfare.

