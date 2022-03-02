Law Minister assures Jirga to resolve all issues in Mohmand distt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakur Khan along with provincial Ombudsman, Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Wednesday held a consultative meeting (Jirga) with district administration and local elders of Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakur Khan along with provincial Ombudsman, Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Wednesday held a consultative meeting (Jirga) with district administration and local elders of Mohmand district.

The meeting was held at Yakaghund Degree College and was attended by MNA Sajid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib, local leaders students, representatives of all departments.

The local elders apprised the participants of the meeting about various issues being faced by the people of the area that include delimitation of district boundaries, health, education, transportation, water, electricity, drugs prevention, increase in land prices for Mohmand Dam and jobs for local people.

They also raised issue of double domicile, recruitment of non-natives in development projects, issues related to courts, lawyers' fee and pension dual domicile benefits of Khasadar force.

Law Minister, Fazal Shakour Khan addressing the meeting said that for the first time , a strategy being finalized for land records in merged districts and the process of land record computarizaton would be started soon.

He said that all problems of the area would be presented before Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for speedy resolution and implementation of revenue record.

He said that the provincial government has enacted legislation for resolving property disputes within six months.

He lauded sacrifices of tribal people for peace and assured the participants of resolving their legitimate demands immediately.

MNA, Sajid Khan Mohmand said that the present government was utilizing all resources for the welfare and development of the tribal people and addressing their issues on priority basis.

Provincial Ombudsman , Syed Jamaluddin Shah said that the purpose of visit and holding Jirga was aimed to create greater awareness among people easy access to justice.

He said that KP government utilizing all resources to strengthen judicial system in merged districts and extended its benefits to people.