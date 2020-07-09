UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Assures Justice In Hadeeqa Bibi Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Law Minister assures justice in Hadeeqa Bibi case

The provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Mohammad Khan on Wednesday reiterated complete justice in the case of Hadeeqa Noor Bibi and assured comprehensive investigation into the issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Sultan Mohammad Khan on Wednesday reiterated complete justice in the case of Hadeeqa Noor Bibi and assured comprehensive investigation into the issue.

The minister said that the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights would soon submit a complete and comprehensive report after probing the incident.

He said that as par law, the government would be the party in this case and would always raised it's voice against injustice and oppression.

The Chief Minister clarified that the PTI government firmly believe in human rights and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf always raised its voice for oppressed people and assured them all possible support.

He said it was clear directives from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take strict against culprits involved bin human rights cases and provide legal and other possible help to victims in cases.

