Law Minister Assures Lawyers Of Solution To Their Problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Law Minister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Monday said the federal government was keen to solve problems being faced by the lawyer community.

Addressing a general house meeting of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) here, the minister said he was part and parcel of lawyers' community and he considered their problems as his own.

He promised to solve the problems, highlighted by the LBA president and asked lawyers to point out a suitable place to resolve the bar parking issue on permanent basis.

He said the federal government was serious in solving problems of the lawyer community and it was the reason that the government provided funds to bar associations without keeping in view their political affiliations.

The past rulers used to give funds to bar associations for their political interests only, he added.

He urged lawyers to play their role for strengthening the country as they were protectors of law and the constitution.

He also asked lawyers to review their attitude in the wake of deteriorating positive perception about them in society, besides asking the media to avoid using words like "Wukla Gardi".

LBA President Muhammad Asim Cheema also addressed the meeting earlier and highlighted problems being faced the bar.

