Law minister attends birth anniversary ceremony of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Bashart here on Saturday participated in a special ceremony as the chief guest at the birth anniversary of national poet

He laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal and offered Fateha. Station Commander Navy Commodore Niamatullah Khan and Commissioner Lahore Division received the minister.

Later, in the guest book, he wrote, "It is a great honour to pay tribute to a great personality like Allama Muhammad Iqbal." He said that in view of the saying of Iqbal, there is an urgent need for unity and discouragement of those who want to undermine the country and democracy by becoming the instrument of enemy forces.

He said that in view of Allama Iqbal's love for Kashmir, we should also offer special prayers for Kashmiris, who have been detained for three months.

The Law Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar are working diligently to make the country a Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, and to make the country free from corruption and turn it into a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Medina.