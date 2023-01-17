UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Attends Funeral Of Abdul Latif Afridi

January 17, 2023

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate, the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), in Peshawar

After the funeral prayer, the minister held a meeting with the delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. He also met the inspector general of police KPK. Vice President Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry, Former President SCBAP Ahsan Bhoon and others also attended the meeting.

The IGP KPK briefed the minister about the investigation process in the murder case of Abdul Latif Afridi.

The minister instructed the police to fulfill all legal formalities and complete the investigation process to bring the accused to book.

Azam also expressed concern over the increasing number of attacks against the lawyers and issued instructions to ensure the foolproof security of the legal fraternity.

On the occasion, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also paid tribute to the services of Abdul Latif Afridi and said that today we had lost a senior lawyer, human rights activist and sincere human. He assured that the Lawyer Protection Act would be presented in Parliament soon after the approval of the federal government.

