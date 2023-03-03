Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar decides not to take salary, allowances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has decided not to take the salary or other allowances as part of the austerity measures announced by the federal government.

In a letter addressed to the cabinet secretary on Thursday, the law minister stated that he would not take the salary, allowances, and other perks and privileges from the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced austerity measures to combat the increasing inflation.