Law minister briefs Prime Minister regarding establishment of 120 accountability court across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Tuesday briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the establishment of 120 Accountability Courts across the country in Pursuant to the Supreme Court (SC)'s orders.

The prime minister was pleased to grant in principle approval to establish 120 Accountability Courts in accordance with the directions of the top court, said a press release issued here.

However, owing to financial constraints, initially thirty (30) Accountability Courts will be established whereas the remaining courts shall be established in phased-manner keeping in view the workload.

The prime minister was further pleased to direct the Establishment and Finance Divisions to extend full support to implement the decision of establishment of additional Accountability Courts exempli gratia creation of posts, HR related issues, provisions of finances, etcetera.

Moreover, Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari gave a briefing regarding the creation of Special Courts to prosecute gender based violence crimes, which includes rape and sexual abuse against women, children and transgenders. The initiative of the Ministry of Law and Justice was appreciated by the prime minister. The prime minister was pleased to direct the Ministry of Law and Justice that after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders, to separately move a comprehensive proposal to bring amendments in the existing laws and establish the Special Gender Based Violence (GBV) Courts across the country.