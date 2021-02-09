UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Calls For Effective Implementation Of Letters Of Administration, Succession Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Law Minister calls for effective Implementation of Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has called for effective implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 by the Pakistan's Missions Abroad in order to facilitate Pakistani Diaspora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has called for effective implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 by the Pakistan's Missions Abroad in order to facilitate Pakistani Diaspora.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to formulate a plan in that regard at the Law Ministry. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sohail Mehmood and Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Dr. Hashim Popalzai.

Dr. Farogh Naseem apprised the representatives from Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis about the usefulness of the system developed with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He said 95% of the cases involving transfer of immovable and movable property of the deceased are not disputed and can be resolved within days.

He said many legal heirs who live abroad could not visit Pakistan to obtain letters of Administration and Succession Certificates previously because they were required to be present in Pakistan, at the same time along with the other legal heirs, which was practically difficult.

He said the system that had been developed with assistance from NADRA would make it convenient for the overseas Pakistanis to obtain Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates with the help of biometric verification at the Pakistani Missions Abroad. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood lauded the initiative and said it would definitely facilitate Pakistanis living abroad.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work with the Ministry of Law and Justice to educate Pakistanis living abroad, regarding the efficacy of the system.

Ministry of Law and Justice will craft a message in this regard. The message will be shared with the Pakistani Missions Abroad by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Missions will also be equipped to carry out the required services, he added.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari and Secretary Law, Raja Naeem Akber. The follow up meeting on the matter will be held next week.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Visit Same 2020 From

Recent Stories

Capital to have new look as 10,000 flower saplings ..

3 minutes ago

Equal opportunities providing for betterment of ed ..

3 minutes ago

WATCH: ‘I wish that you conquer space!’ Pakist ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change applauds formation of U ..

21 minutes ago

Condolence meeting held to mourn death of journali ..

3 minutes ago

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.