Law Minister Calls For Uniformity Of Law Reforms In Federation, Provinces

Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Naseem on Thursday called for uniformity of law reforms in federal capital and provinces.

He chaired a meeting with the representatives of the provinces in that regard, said a press release issued here.

Law Minister of Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja also attended the meeting and apprised the meeting regarding legislation in Punjab.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said that help and support of the government of Punjab was crucial for implementation of Anti-Rape laws.

The Punjab law minister said that Punjab Women Protection Authority would play an active role in implementation of the laws.

Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem directed that all the important bills be shared with the provincial governments in order to streamline cooperation between the center and the provinces.

