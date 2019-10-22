UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Calls On Punjab Governor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Law Minister calls on Punjab Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem Monday met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at the Governor's House.

Various matters including political situation and opposition's protest besides others were discussed in detail during the meeting.

They strongly condemned unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces across Line of Control (LoC) besides atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

