Law minister chairs first meeting of NAP committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the committee constituted under the revised National Action Plan—tasked with reviewing counter-terrorism measures, violent extremism, and addressing legislative gaps—held its first meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, was attended by Provincial Law Ministers and the Federal Secretary for Law. All provincial representatives appreciated the federal government's efforts toward criminal justice reforms.

It was decided that legal reforms would be undertaken on a priority basis through mutual consultation. Reforms will be introduced to ensure the swift dispensation of justice, particularly in terrorism-related cases.

The Federal Minister for Law emphasized the need to provide security to the judiciary in the provinces so that judges can make decisions without any pressure. Additionally, the minister stressed the importance of training programs to enhance the performance of prosecutors and investigation officers.

Furthermore, the minister directed the establishment of state-of-the-art forensic agencies and laboratories across the provinces. He underscored the necessity of collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to implement reforms for the betterment of the country.