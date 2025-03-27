Open Menu

Law Minister Chairs First Meeting Of NAP Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Law minister chairs first meeting of NAP committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of the Prime Minister, the committee constituted under the revised National Action Plan—tasked with reviewing counter-terrorism measures, violent extremism, and addressing legislative gaps—held its first meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, was attended by Provincial Law Ministers and the Federal Secretary for Law. All provincial representatives appreciated the federal government's efforts toward criminal justice reforms.

It was decided that legal reforms would be undertaken on a priority basis through mutual consultation. Reforms will be introduced to ensure the swift dispensation of justice, particularly in terrorism-related cases.

The Federal Minister for Law emphasized the need to provide security to the judiciary in the provinces so that judges can make decisions without any pressure. Additionally, the minister stressed the importance of training programs to enhance the performance of prosecutors and investigation officers.

Furthermore, the minister directed the establishment of state-of-the-art forensic agencies and laboratories across the provinces. He underscored the necessity of collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to implement reforms for the betterment of the country.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

1 hour ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

1 hour ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

1 hour ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

1 hour ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan