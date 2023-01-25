UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Anti-corruption Taskforce

Law Minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework and prepare recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework and prepare recommendations.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, former chief secretary Punjab Nasir Mehmood Khosa, ex-DG FIA Khalid Qureshi and former officer of provincial civil services Hifz ur Rehman.

Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmed and Additional Auditor General Syed Sajjad Haider also attended the meeting on special invitation. The participants presented suggestions as per their experiences, on the occasion, to strengthen the anti-corruption system.

