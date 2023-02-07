Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday chaired the third meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework of anti-corruption institutions and prepare recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday chaired the third meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework of anti-corruption institutions and prepare recommendations.

The meeting was also attended by Auditor General Ajmal Gondal, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Rahat Kaunain Hassan, representative of FBR and former officer of provincial civil service Hifz-ur-Rehman.

The participants presented suggestions as per their experiences, on the occasion, to strengthen the anti-corruption system.