UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Anti-corruption Taskforce

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday chaired the third meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework of anti-corruption institutions and prepare recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday chaired the third meeting of the anti-corruption taskforce to review the institutional framework of anti-corruption institutions and prepare recommendations.

The meeting was also attended by Auditor General Ajmal Gondal, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Rahat Kaunain Hassan, representative of FBR and former officer of provincial civil service Hifz-ur-Rehman.

The participants presented suggestions as per their experiences, on the occasion, to strengthen the anti-corruption system.

Related Topics

FBR Competition Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

40 seconds ago
 Balochistan Education Minister demands release of ..

Balochistan Education Minister demands release of funds for printing of textbook ..

43 seconds ago
 Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi ..

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi's acquittal

46 seconds ago
 State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi ..

State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi Airport's Cargo Section

2 minutes ago
 China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-R ..

China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-Range Missile Launchers Than US ..

4 minutes ago
 Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block ..

Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block in Russia's Tula Region - EMER ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.