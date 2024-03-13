Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Anti-corruption Task Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday emphasized on the need of capacity building programs and collaboration among departments to combat financial corruption effectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday emphasized on the need of capacity building programs and collaboration among departments to combat financial corruption effectively.
The law minister was chairing the 2nd meeting of the Anti-Corruption Task Force which was attended by representatives from various relevant departments including FIA, SECP, FMU, CCP and Finance Division. During the meeting, input was obtained from the stakeholders, said a press release.
During the meeting, all representatives shared valuable suggestions to address the critical issues of financial corruption and money laundering.
The law minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts and urged the stakeholders to submit their suggestions by the 20th of March to formulate a comprehensive framework.
The minister highlighted the necessity for a behavioral shift in addition to drafting laws and policies.
The meeting reached a consensus on the need for capacity building programs and collaboration among departments to combat financial corruption effectively. Inter-agency cooperation and a unified approach were identified as crucial elements in the fight against corruption.
At the end, the law minister expressed optimism and urged continued collaboration among stakeholders. The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together towards achieving tangible results in the fight against financial corruption and money laundering.
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC7 minutes ago
-
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand6 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days6 minutes ago
-
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines10 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 1410 minutes ago
-
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients10 minutes ago
-
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.10 minutes ago
-
KATI membership renewal deadline March 31: Qandhari6 minutes ago
-
SFA, retailers to take action against milk adulteration unanimously5 minutes ago
-
KP minister, MNA visit DHQ hospital Bannu6 minutes ago
-
Probe into Opposition Leader's 'breach of privilege' allegation directed6 minutes ago