Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday emphasized on the need of capacity building programs and collaboration among departments to combat financial corruption effectively.

The law minister was chairing the 2nd meeting of the Anti-Corruption Task Force which was attended by representatives from various relevant departments including FIA, SECP, FMU, CCP and Finance Division. During the meeting, input was obtained from the stakeholders, said a press release.

During the meeting, all representatives shared valuable suggestions to address the critical issues of financial corruption and money laundering.

The law minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts and urged the stakeholders to submit their suggestions by the 20th of March to formulate a comprehensive framework.

The minister highlighted the necessity for a behavioral shift in addition to drafting laws and policies.

The meeting reached a consensus on the need for capacity building programs and collaboration among departments to combat financial corruption effectively. Inter-agency cooperation and a unified approach were identified as crucial elements in the fight against corruption.

At the end, the law minister expressed optimism and urged continued collaboration among stakeholders. The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together towards achieving tangible results in the fight against financial corruption and money laundering.

