Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Appellate Tribunals' Heads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Upon the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding tax reforms and tax collection, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar convened a meeting of heads of Appellate Tribunal benches and conducted a lengthy consultative session, obtaining figures from the heads
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Upon the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding tax reforms and tax collection, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar convened a meeting of heads of Appellate Tribunal benches and conducted a lengthy consultative session, obtaining figures from the heads.
Expressing concern, the Law Minister said that there are numerous cases pending under trial. He called for the establishment of a system to hear cases on an urgent basis and to make decisions based on immediate grounds.
It was decided to introduce a modern automation system in the tribunal, and the performance of each bench will be reviewed on a weekly basis, said a press release issued here.
The discussions were held in the meeting regarding legal reforms to enhance the performance of tribunals. Finally, the Law Minister reiterated that the biggest challenge in addressing national issues and challenges is the collection of taxes from the affluent class, which will not be compromised. Immediate decisions will be made on cases pending for years under continuous orders.
Recent Stories
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday
Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization
Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur
Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 drug peddlers arrested1 minute ago
-
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day1 minute ago
-
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro1 minute ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused1 minute ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday1 minute ago
-
Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur1 minute ago
-
PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik33 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT33 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats1 hour ago
-
Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang1 hour ago