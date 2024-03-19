Open Menu

Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Appellate Tribunals' Heads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

Upon the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding tax reforms and tax collection, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar convened a meeting of heads of Appellate Tribunal benches and conducted a lengthy consultative session, obtaining figures from the heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Upon the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding tax reforms and tax collection, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar convened a meeting of heads of Appellate Tribunal benches and conducted a lengthy consultative session, obtaining figures from the heads.

Expressing concern, the Law Minister said that there are numerous cases pending under trial. He called for the establishment of a system to hear cases on an urgent basis and to make decisions based on immediate grounds.

It was decided to introduce a modern automation system in the tribunal, and the performance of each bench will be reviewed on a weekly basis, said a press release issued here.

The discussions were held in the meeting regarding legal reforms to enhance the performance of tribunals. Finally, the Law Minister reiterated that the biggest challenge in addressing national issues and challenges is the collection of taxes from the affluent class, which will not be compromised. Immediate decisions will be made on cases pending for years under continuous orders.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Law Minister From

Recent Stories

5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

1 minute ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

1 minute ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

1 minute ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

1 minute ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused

1 minute ago
FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, em ..

Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization

1 minute ago
 Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP go ..

Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, US discuss bilateral cooperation

33 minutes ago
 PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik

PML-N to provide relief to farmers: Musadik Malik

33 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT

Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan