Law minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday chaired the 26th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business, held at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Senior Member board of Revenue, Law Secretary, Information Secretary and departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed10 proposals on various issues including legal amendments submitted by relevant departments for approval.

The committee approved amendments in the Punjab E-Stamp Rules 2016 regarding the refund of e-stamps and qualification for recruitment of stenographers of the Police department. The committee agreed with the proposedamendment to the Punjab Government Business Rules 2011, the establishment of the Punjab Parole Board and the proposed special package of concessions for prisoners.

The committee also approved the proposed amendment in the Punjab Water Act 2019 proposed by the Irrigation department and the proposal of contract draft for the appointment of a consultant for the rehabilitation and improvement of islam Barrage and possible savings in a specific project for the improvement of Trimun and Panjnad Barrage. Apart from the approval of Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Bill 2019, the matter of formation of District Zakat Committees for Bahawalpur and Lahore and draft of Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2020 was postponed for further consideration.