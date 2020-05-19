Law minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on LDA rules

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on LDA Rules at the Civil Secretariat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on LDA Rules at the Civil Secretariat here.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Communications Muhammad Asif Nakai, Chairman and MD Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Secretary Law and other officers concerned were also present.

Briefing the meeting on the proposed amendments to the LDA rules for low income housing schemes, the officials said that the said housing schemes would have a maximum of 100-kanal area with a minimum plot size of 10 marlas and an apartment of T3 marlas, each block of apartments would be a maximum of 60 feet high and consist of five floors; within the scheme the width of the main road will be 60 feet while the width of the street will be 20 feet.

The Cabinet Committee approved a proposal to allocate 5% of the land in each society for open space and 2% for parking and at least 3% for government buildings such as schools, hospitals and administrative offices.

The committee agreed with the proposal to set up a joint cemetery within a radius of 5-km for a cluster of four or five schemes and also approved an amendment to compensate the owners according to the market rate in case of acquiring their private land for the scheme.