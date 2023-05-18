Law Minister chairs meeting of committee for identification of state-owned properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee to identify state-owned properties above 1000 sqyds for the utilization in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee to identify state-owned properties above 1000 sqyds for the utilization in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Officials from the Ministry of Railways, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Housing Ministry attended the meeting, which reviewed progress on the decisions made in the last meeting.

In the previous meeting, the Ministry of Railways and the CAA were asked to prepare a presentation regarding their properties above 1000 sqyds for utilization in the PPP mode.

"The objective of the committee is to make the lands profitable for the state, to avoid encroachments and extra expenses," it was told.

The representative of Railways Ministry apprised the minister about the land record management information system and the data collected through that system.

The minister viewed that high rise apartments should be constructed for residential purposes of government employees to minimize expenses and increase the affordability.

CAA representative also briefed the committee about the details of land.

It was suggested by the committee members that the government should provide protection for the initiation of development projects on available lands.

The minister directed the Housing Ministry to complete the survey regarding the collection of data so that it could be presented before the cabinet.

He also suggested that alternate measures should be taken to provide replacement and reallocation should be done for the residents of those government properties so that the land could be used for revenue generation.