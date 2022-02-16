Law Minister chairs meeting of Ombudspersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Federal Ombudspersons.

The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari.

Addressing the meeting, Barrister Farogh Naseem said that the government had enacted an excellent law on women's property. There was a need to publicize this law and spread awareness among the people, he added.

He said that public awareness of women's property rights law, anti-rape law, civil procedure code and criminal law was also important.

The four women ombudspersons briefed the law minister on their performance and the difficulties encountered during their work.

The four female ombudspersons submitted their suggestions for further improvement in their work.

The Law Minister said that the work of women ombudspersons would be further enhanced after full public awareness.

The Federal Minister directed that a comprehensive report on budget, staff and office requirements be submitted for further improvement and acceleration of work. Legislation had been enacted and now the implementation phase had started, he added.