Law minister chairs meeting of standing committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday chaired the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business, held at the Civil Secretariat here.

Minister of Labour Anser Majeed Khan, Minister of Sports Taimur Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Azam Salman, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Law Nazir Ahmed Gajana and secretaries of the respective departments were also present.

The meeting accorded amendments in the Service Rules of the Intelligence Cadre of the Special Branch of Police, LDA Land Use Rules 2014 for the installation of power plant and in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to regulate the app based taxi service in Punjab.

The Wildlife Department was also given permission to organize black buck, chinkara and 'Neel Gai' hunting trophies in Cholistan and to reconstitute the Punjab Social Security Health Management Company's board of directors.

The committee gave go ahead to the Excise Department to sign service level agreement for computerization of immovable property tax in six districts of Punjab. The Local government department was also allowed to nominate the board of directors of the Dera Ghazi Khan Waste Management Company and to sign up an MoU between the administration of the Chinese city of Qingdao and Municipal Corporation of Faisalabad.