UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Standing Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:58 AM

Law minister chairs meeting of standing committee

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday chaired the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business, held at the Civil Secretariat here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday chaired the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business, held at the Civil Secretariat here.

Minister of Labour Anser Majeed Khan, Minister of Sports Taimur Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Azam Salman, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Law Nazir Ahmed Gajana and secretaries of the respective departments were also present.

The meeting accorded amendments in the Service Rules of the Intelligence Cadre of the Special Branch of Police, LDA Land Use Rules 2014 for the installation of power plant and in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to regulate the app based taxi service in Punjab.

The Wildlife Department was also given permission to organize black buck, chinkara and 'Neel Gai' hunting trophies in Cholistan and to reconstitute the Punjab Social Security Health Management Company's board of directors.

The committee gave go ahead to the Excise Department to sign service level agreement for computerization of immovable property tax in six districts of Punjab. The Local government department was also allowed to nominate the board of directors of the Dera Ghazi Khan Waste Management Company and to sign up an MoU between the administration of the Chinese city of Qingdao and Municipal Corporation of Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Sports Business Punjab China Company Vehicle Qingdao Dera Ghazi Khan Cholistan Government Agreement Labour Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

1 hour ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

1 hour ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

3 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

1 hour ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.