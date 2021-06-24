UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Chairs Meeting Of Sub-committee On ECL

Thu 24th June 2021

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet's Sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) at the Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet's Sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) at the Law Ministry.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, senior officials of Interior Ministry and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) attended the meeting.

According to a press release, different cases of individuals for enlisting and delisting on the ECL were discussed during the meeting. Individuals and representatives of various departments appeared before the committee, who were heard and decisions made on merit.

In many cases, the committee recommended the removal of the Names from the ECL, despite opposition by NAB and other authorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

