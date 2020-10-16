UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Chairs Meeting On Child Protection Legislation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:09 AM

Law Minister chairs meeting on child protection legislation

Federal Minister for Law and Justice chaired a meeting to discuss child protection legislation and measures to be taken for curbing crimes against children, use of Drugs at Schools, effective prevention of child pornography and protection of abandoned babies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice chaired a meeting to discuss child protection legislation and measures to be taken for curbing crimes against children, use of Drugs at Schools, effective prevention of child pornography and protection of abandoned babies.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Human Rights, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Ms. Maleeka Ali Bukhari, and representatives of the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Law and Justice.

According to the spokesman, various child protection laws were discussed in the meeting and it was resolved that urgent action was required to ensure effective implementation of the existing laws.

Dr Shireen Mazari shared steps taken at the Human Rights Division including framing of draft rules for rehabilitation of children.

She pointed out that the National Commission for Rights of children has also been established which is mandated with taking action for child protection.

Representative from the Narcotics Control Ministry informed that draft legislation on prevention of drugs at school is pending before the Standing Committee of the Assembly.

He also pointed out that the National Anti-Narcotics Policy-2019 provides for treatment, care, rehabilitation and social integration of drug addicts.

The Minister for Law and Justice required the concerned quarters to provide updated position and the same would be then shared with the Prime Minister of Pakistan the Cabinet for necessary directions.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Drugs Same From Cabinet

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

26 minutes ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

1 minute ago

Rape is wrong but death penalty not the answer: UN ..

1 minute ago

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as Covid hits ra ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvemen ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.