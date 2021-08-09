UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Chairs Meeting On ECL

Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:18 PM

Law Minister chairs meeting on ECL

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Monday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) at the Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Monday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) at the Law Ministry.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Senior officials of Interior Ministry and officials from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) attended the meeting.

According to a press release, different cases of individuals for enlisting and delisting on Exit Control List were discussed during the meeting. Individuals and representatives of various departments appeared before the committee who were heard and decisions made on merit.

In many cases the committee recommended the removal of the Names from the ECL, despite opposition by the authorities.

National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Exit Control List From Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

