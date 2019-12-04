UrduPoint.com
Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday chaired a meeting held here to discuss the problems being faced by litigants and judges in the courts, working in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday chaired a meeting held here to discuss the problems being faced by litigants and judges in the courts, working in the Federal capital.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the meeting and underlined the need for providing a conducive environment to litigants and judges, a press release said.

The meeting agreed to take evident measures aimed at resolving the issues confronted by the courts in the capital.

Farogh Naseem said the committee and sub-committee, in that regard, would work on the timelines so that the task could be completed within the given schedule.

