Law Minister Chairs Meeting On Restorations Of Hospitals In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the provincial government is seriously working on the complete restoration of Sangherh and Police Hospitals in Kohat to ensure better health facilities to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat regarding rehabilitation/restoration of Sangerh and Police Hospitals. Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafiullah Jan MPA, Daud Afridi MPA, Tehsil Chairman Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, DPO Kohat Umar Khan, DHO Kohat, Medical Superintendents of DHQ and Liaquat Memorial Hospitals and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the matters pertaining to complete restoration/rehabilitation of Sangerh and Police Hospitals and various important decisions were taken in this regard.

The chair directed the health department and the police to prepare a viable action plan in this regard.

The law minister maintained, with the complete rehabilitation of the above mentioned hospitals, the public will get the best health facilities in one hand and on the other hand, the burden on the existing hospitals of Kohat will also be reduced. He furthered that the aim of all these measures is to provide all possible relief to the people in the health sector.

