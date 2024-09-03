Law Minister Chairs Meeting On Restorations Of Hospitals In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the provincial government is seriously working on the complete restoration of Sangherh and Police Hospitals in Kohat to ensure better health facilities to the people.
He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat regarding rehabilitation/restoration of Sangerh and Police Hospitals. Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafiullah Jan MPA, Daud Afridi MPA, Tehsil Chairman Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, DPO Kohat Umar Khan, DHO Kohat, Medical Superintendents of DHQ and Liaquat Memorial Hospitals and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed the matters pertaining to complete restoration/rehabilitation of Sangerh and Police Hospitals and various important decisions were taken in this regard.
The chair directed the health department and the police to prepare a viable action plan in this regard.
The law minister maintained, with the complete rehabilitation of the above mentioned hospitals, the public will get the best health facilities in one hand and on the other hand, the burden on the existing hospitals of Kohat will also be reduced. He furthered that the aim of all these measures is to provide all possible relief to the people in the health sector.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fesco provides relief of Rs 5628.23m to 1.3984m consumers1 minute ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 minute ago
-
Four gamblers among 11 outlaws held; stake money, arms, drugs recovered in Tank1 minute ago
-
Cloudy, hot & humid weather observed in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
SMIU VC inaugurates Coffee House at SMIU1 minute ago
-
Youth shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered21 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests female drug smuggler with 318 grams heroin31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, cooperation31 minutes ago
-
RDA appoints two superintendents, four surveyors to strengthen field surveillance32 minutes ago
-
Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran52 minutes ago
-
Newborn body found1 hour ago