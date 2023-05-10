UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Chairs Meeting Regarding Training Of Customs Investigation Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Law minister chairs meeting regarding training of customs investigation officers

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has chaired a meeting regarding the training of customs investigation officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has chaired a meeting regarding the training of customs investigation officers.

Officials of Law and Prosecution department, Customs and senior members of the Bar Advocate Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Advocate Qamar Sabzwari, Advocate Asim Shafi and Advocate Abdul Rehman Bajwa were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The committee after thorough discussions decided to design a training programme for customs investigation officers in consultation with Islamabad Bar Council Legal education Committee.

Moreover, the first batch of Customs IOs would be called for training from Monday coming week.

Lastly, a handy guide for investigators and prosecutors would also be prepared preferably within 30 days.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Guide From

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

10 minutes ago
 Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nucle ..

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

5 minutes ago
 University of Sindh students asked to deposit host ..

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

1 second ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

16 minutes ago
 ​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detec ..

​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detect cancer

16 minutes ago
 Americans Trust Health News From Pharmaceutical Fi ..

Americans Trust Health News From Pharmaceutical Firms More Than White House - Po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.