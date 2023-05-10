Law minister chairs meeting regarding training of customs investigation officers

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has chaired a meeting regarding the training of customs investigation officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has chaired a meeting regarding the training of customs investigation officers.

Officials of Law and Prosecution department, Customs and senior members of the Bar Advocate Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Advocate Qamar Sabzwari, Advocate Asim Shafi and Advocate Abdul Rehman Bajwa were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The committee after thorough discussions decided to design a training programme for customs investigation officers in consultation with Islamabad Bar Council Legal education Committee.

Moreover, the first batch of Customs IOs would be called for training from Monday coming week.

Lastly, a handy guide for investigators and prosecutors would also be prepared preferably within 30 days.