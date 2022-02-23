UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss Developmental Projects In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Fazal Shakur Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss ongoing developmental projects of public health engineering, irrigation, communication and works in the Charsadda district.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Javed Khattak, Executive Engineer Building Division C&W Wajid Khan, Executive Engineer Highway Division Allah Nawaz, SDO Highway Division Abidullah and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister directed concerned departments to finish these projects within stipulated time and said that dereliction of duties would not be tolerated.

He said that notices should be issued to contractors who were not working in accordance with KPPRA rules and guidelines adding that their license should be cancelled.

He said that issue of releasing funds for development projects would be discussed at the highest level. He said that problems relating to construction of roads would be discussed with respective departments and work would be initiated after inviting their input.

