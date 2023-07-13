Law minister chairs meeting to finalize rules for Sex Offender Register

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A crucial meeting was convened on Thursday at the Law Ministry to discuss and finalize the rules pertaining to the establishment of a comprehensive Sex Offender Register.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar, and attended by the Chairperson of the Special Committee and National Commission on the Rights of Child, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the committee's focal person and Deputy Advisor Ministry of Law and Justice Usama Malik, and Section Officer J.R Sultan. The purpose of the meeting was to present an update on the progress made so far.

During the meeting, the participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the framework and implementation of the Sex Offender Register. The Chairperson of the Special Committee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present the progress made by the committee in developing robust rules and regulations for the register. Section Officer J.R Sultan elaborated on the intricate legal aspects that need to be considered while formulating a comprehensive and effective system.

The committee's focal person, Usama Malik provided valuable insights into the technical aspects of maintaining and managing the register.

The subject rules shall be finalised once approved by the special committee under the Anti Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

The minister, acknowledged the significance of establishing a Sex Offender Register to safeguard the rights and well-being of individuals, particularly vulnerable sections of society. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, especially children. With a firm resolve, the minister reaffirmed the ministry's support for the Special Committee and its efforts to develop a robust and efficient system.

The creation of a Sex Offender Register is a crucial step in combatting sexual offenses and preventing the recurrence of such heinous crimes. This register will serve as a comprehensive database, enabling law enforcement agencies to effectively monitor and track convicted sex offenders, ensuring they are appropriately managed and their whereabouts are known at all times. By implementing this measure, the government aims to enhance public safety, promote transparency, and deter potential offenders.